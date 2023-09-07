Spurs offseason breakdown: Every move San Antonio has made since drafting Victor Wembanyama

The team has made a number of signings and trades as they begin to build around their new franchise cornerstone. Here's what they've done and what's still coming.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs won the offseason before it started when they got lucky in the draft lottery, but they've made a bunch of low-key moves since then to bolster the roster around top pick Victor Wembanyama.

The alien's arrival in the Alamo City changes everything for the Spurs, but so far the front office hasn't made any splashy decisions to add star power immediately. Instead, they've made smaller trades and signings, practical little deals that add to the pool of savvy veterans and talented young players who make up the supporting cast.

Here's a look at the players the Spurs kept this summer, the ones they added, the ones they lost, and the moves they still need to make before the season begins.

Additions

Victor Wembanyama

It wasn't a surprise, but the Spurs made the most important addition of any team this summer when they selected 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama first overall in the draft. The 7'4" Frenchman instantly becomes the face of the franchise, the cornerstone of the rebuild as San Antonio strives to return to championship contention. The team's success will be determined by how well they develop his unique combination of size and skill, and how well they can build a team around him.

The team confirmed that they signed him to his rookie deal, which will reportedly be in the neighborhood of four years and $55 million. Wemby had an eventful few days at Las Vegas Summer League, playing well but shooting poorly in his debut before dominating his second game and shutting it down for the summer.

Reggie Bullock

San Antonio announced that they acquired veteran guard Reggie Bullock and a 2030 first-round pick swap from the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal that also included the Boston Celtics. The Spurs sent two future second-round picks to Dallas and one to Boston to complete the trade.

Bullock played in 78 games for the Mavs and started in 55 last year. He shot 38% from three on over 5 attempts per game, which fills a need for perimeter marksmanship on this young team. The 32-year-old Bullock is on an expiring contract worth $10.5 million this season. Based on his recent tweets, it seems he thinks he'll stick around in San Antonio. Taking on Bullock's contract also brought San Antonio over the Salary Floor, which is the minimum they have to spend on player salary.

Cedi Osman

The Spurs helped the Cavaliers and Heat complete a sign and trade to send Max Strus to Cleveland and netted Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-round pick in the process.

The Spurs have reportedly been interested in Osman, a 6'7" 28-year-old out of Turkey, since at least 2017. The former 31st pick averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 37% from three last year with Cleveland.

Osman is on an expiring deal worth $6.7 million, and could crack the rotation.

Lamar Stevens

The 25-year-old Stevens was the other player the Cavs sent over in that deal, and it seems less likely that he'll actually play for San Antonio. He's also on an expiring deal, this one non-guaranteed and worth $1.9 million.

He signed with the Cavs after going undrafted in 2020, and averaged 5.3 points per game and 5.3 rebounds last year with Cleveland.

Sidy Cissoko

San Antonio selected a second Frenchman on draft night, taking Sidy Cissoko of the G League Ignite in the second round. The 6'8" wing plays dynamic and disruptive defense, and through Summer League he's also shown some of the playmaking flashes that make him an intriguing two-way prospect.

He's still raw, but the front office seems very happy that they were able to select a guy who many saw as a first-round talent with pick number 44. The 19-year-old still has a ways to go in terms of refining his finishing on all areas of the floor, and it seems very possible that he would get a two-way deal and spend some more time developing in Austin. No word yet on a contract, but the Spurs have a pair of two-way slots available.

Sir'Jabari Rice

After the last pick was made on draft night, the Spurs signed UT's Sir'Jabari Rice to a two-way contract. Rice spent four years at New Mexico State before his last season for the Longhorns, and he'll be able to mostly stay in Austin playing for the G League team in his rookie season.

Rice was the Big 12 Sixth Man, and was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. In 25.2 minutes per game he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. His calling card is an elite pump fake that tricks even the defenders who know it's coming, the mark of a crafty creator who understands the game at a high level and uses that to break down defenses. On the other end of the floor, he's a true competitor who wants to guard the other team's best player in crunch time.

Rice hasn't played in Summer League, and the team said it was a medical issue. Rice told KENS 5's Nate Ryan that he was held out after his physical revealed low iron levels, and he will make his debut Friday against the Pistons.

Retained

Gregg Popovich

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. Gregg Popovich, the five-time champion and winningest coach in NBA history, has agreed to a five-year contract reportedly worth $80 million. It seemed certain he would come back after the Spurs won the draft lottery, and the length of the contract may make it easier to convince veteran players to come to San Antonio in the beginning of Wemby's career.

I don't want to say that Pop has gotten soft in the past few years, because he would yell at me, but he has truly enjoyed the project of coaching a young team through growing pains. We've seen a more nurturing version of the legendary coach who has seen it all, which seems to be exactly what this inexperienced group needs.

As far as Wemby goes, Popovich has said that he wants to watch the teenager play and learn what he needs to thrive as his unique self. He even went out to Vegas to watch him play.

Tre Jones

San Antonio's starting point guard from last season is reportedly returning to the Alamo City on a two-year deal worth $20 million.

It was pretty clear coming into the offseason that bringing Jones back would be a priority for the Spurs, who benefitted from his steady hand as a floor general last year. The 41st pick out of Duke in 2020 has proven himself and become a bit of a veteran leader on a young team.

He played 68 games and averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 turnovers per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 29% from three. He also scored 20-plus points multiple times last season and recorded a pair of triple-doubles in April.

He reportedly agreed to the new contract on the same day he got married. The Spurs haven't officially announced the signing yet, which creates more cap space for other potential moves by allowing them to use his smaller cap hold from when he entered restricted free agency.

Julian Champagnie

In a move that surprised some, San Antonio reportedly agreed to bring Julian Champagnie back on a four-year deal worth $12 million.

Champagnie went undrafted and only played in two games for the 76ers before he was waived and scooped up by the Spurs. In 15 games for San Antonio, he averaged 11 points per game and shot 40% from the 3-point line. He scored in double-figures in five straight games to close the 2022-23 season, including back-to-back 24-point performances on April 6 and 8.

Fresh off agreeing to the long-term contract Champagnie has been a Summer League standout, scoring 20+ in almost every game. He looks every bit of 6'9", and his jumper has been pure and potent. He's also showcasing his all-around game by rebounding, defending multiple positions, and creating offense for himself and others.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili is reportedly staying in San Antonio on a one-year deal.

The Spurs brought him in after the Bucks waived him last year, and he became a bit of a fan favorite. Big Mamu played 19 games last season in San Antonio averaging 10.8 points per game (career-high) along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 34% shooting from the 3-point line.

The big man from the small country of Georgia sat down for a wide-ranging interview with KENS 5 that covers everything from guard skills and Gregg Popovich to tattoos and lasagna.

Departures

Keita Bates-Diop

KBD played his way into an NBA career in his past three seasons in San Antonio, carving out a role as a long and versatile wing. The former second-round pick earned the respect of his teammates and coaches and played a stabilizing veteran role even though he's just 27. And who could forget his epic 31 points on perfect shooting to close out the Staples Center in Los Angeles?

The now former Spur reportedly agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Suns this summer, bringing Phoenix some much-needed quality depth. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 67 games played last season, and fits in any lineup.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he'll have an opportunity to compete for a spot in the starting lineup on a team that has a good chance to win a title, and the Spurs should certainly be proud of the player he's developed into.

Romeo Langford

Langford came over from Boston in the Derrick White trade, and though the young guard played with great intensity and attention to detail on the defensive end of the floor, he never stayed healthy enough to crack the rotation in a meaningful and lasting way. San Antonio elected not to extend a qualifying offer, making the 14th pick in the 2019 draft an unrestricted free agent. Here's hoping he finds a situation where he can get his body right and showcase his talent.

Gorgui Dieng

It seems beloved big man Gorgui Dieng will be moving on this summer after a second stint as a locker room vet for this young San Antonio team. He played in just 33 games for the development-focused Spurs last season, and the team did not extend a qualifying offer after the season.

Dieng is 33, but the seven-footer from Senegal still has some on-court value as a big man who can space the floor a bit. Off the court, teammates and coaches alike raved about the human being that Dieng is. Best of luck in whatever comes next, big fella.

Pending

Dominick Barlow contract

All indications are that second-year big man Dominick Barlow will return to San Antonio, the question is whether the team will make him a full member of the 15-man roster or put him on a two-way contract that will keep him in the G League for most of the year.

Barlow's standout play at Summer League is making it much more of a difficult question. After going undrafted in last year's draft, Barlow showed an intriguing combination of size, athleticism and fluidity, but his game lacked polish. This summer however, he looks like a completely different player.

He's still bouncy and aggressive, but he's much more measured in his application of those physical gifts. In addition, he's developed a smooth and reliable mid-range jumper that adds a whole new dimension to his offensive game.

Barlow could go to one of the remaining two-way slots, but San Antonio could also give him a full contract if they make an additional roster cut.

Devin Vassell extension

Entering his fourth year in the NBA, Devin Vassell is eligible for an extension. It seems likely that San Antonio will be motivated to retain the talented two-way wing long term. He showed strong signs of development this past season before injury knocked him out for more than half the year. In the 38 games he played, he averaged 18.5 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Vassell shot 39% from three and showed flashes of playmaking potential, and seems like a clean fit next to Wembanyama. Last summer Keldon Johnson signed a 4-year extension worth $80 million, so it will be interesting to see where a deal for Vassell will land. The two sides can come to an agreement any time between now and the official start of the season.

Draft Capital

Incoming

2030 first-round pick swap via Dallas

2026 second-round pick via Utah

2028 second-round pick via Minnesota

2030 second-round pick via Cleveland

Outgoing

2023 second-round pick (33 overall)

2024 second-round pick (Chicago/New Orleans)

2025 second-round pick via Toronto

2028 second-round pick via Miami

First-round assets

2024 (own) 2024 via Toronto (top-6 protected) 2024 via Charlotte (top-14 protected) 2025 (own) 2025 via Atlanta 2025 via Chicago 2026 (better of own/Atlanta) 2027 (own) 2027 via Atlanta 2028 (better of own/Boston, top-1 protected) 2029 (own) 2030 (better of own/Dallas)

Second-round assets

2024 via Lakers 2025 (own) 2025 via Chicago 2026 (right to swap own with worst of Indiana/Miami) 2026 via New Orleans/Portland 2026 via Utah 2027 (own) 2027 (least favorable of OKC, Houston, Indiana or Miami) 2028 (own) 2028 via Minnesota 2028 via New Orleans 2028 via Denver 2029 (own) 2029 via New Orleans 2030 (own) 2030 via Cleveland

Salary Cap

The Spurs have reached the salary floor and still have a little over $12 million in cap space after all of the trades and signings they have agreed to. They could theoretically go over the cap if that's what they want to do. The contract for Tre Jones hasn't technically been signed yet, so San Antonio could sign or trade for a player using cap space and then go over the cap to bring back their own player in Jones.

The Spurs don't have any bad long-term contracts. They only have about $50 million in salary on the books in 2025-26, and about $31 million of that is being split between Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama. Julian Champagnie is guaranteed for $3 million, Charles Bassey's $2.6 million is non-guaranteed, and the team can pick up options for Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley worth a total of $16.7 million.

Roster

The Spurs currently have 17 guys on the full roster, so they'll need to either trade or cut their way to 15 by the end of training camp.

Full Roster

Victor Wembanyama Keldon Johnson Devin Vassell Jeremy Sochan Malaki Branham Blake Wesley Tre Jones Zach Collins* Doug McDermott* Reggie Bullock* Devonte' Graham Cedi Osman* Julian Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey Khem Birch* Lamar Stevens (non-guaranteed)*

*Expiring contract ($47.6 million total)

Two-way contracts