Spurs, Barlow agree to two-way contract per report

Dominick Barlow will be back in San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and forward Dominick Barlow have agreed to a two-way contract according to a report via ESPN's Adiran Wojnarowski.

Forward Dominick Barlow is returning to the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar of @LifeSportsAgncy tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2023

Barlow went undrafted in 2022 but has shown incredible upside after signing a two-way deal in July 2022.

The 20-year-old played 28 games last season averaging 3.9 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds, and 53% shooting from the field.

He posted a career game of 24 points and 19 points versus Dallas last season.

At the 2023 NBA Summer League, he averaged 17.0 points per game including 62% shooting, 2.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in four games played.

Expect him to be shuttling between San Antonio and Austin with the Austin Spurs next season.

San Antonio recently signed Sir'Jabari Rice to one of the team's other two-way deal, and they have one more open.

For more details on all of San Antonio's offseason moves, click here.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.