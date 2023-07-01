Spurs net Osman, Stevens, draft capital in deal with Cavaliers

SAN ANTONIO — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the San Antonio Spurs are acquiring Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second-round pick as part of a three-team deal to help facilitate a Max Strus sign and trade to Cleveland while the Miami Heat receives a second-round pick.
Osman posted 8.7 points per game including 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and shot 37% from the three-point line last year with Cleveland.
The six-year NBA veteran will also bring a strong defensive presence and some playoff experience to the young Spurs roster.
Stevens averaged 5.3 points per game as well as 5.3 rebounds last year with Cleveland. The forward went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the Cavaliers and has remained with the team for the last three seasons.
It is an open question if these two players will remain on the Spurs' roster. With the departure of Keita Bates-Diop, either Osman or Stevens could fill his void.
Osman could stick on the roster as San Antonio has reportedly been interested in adding him since 2017.
Osman and Stevens are both in their final contract year.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5
Learn more about KENS 5:
Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.
KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.
Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.
Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.
You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!
Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.