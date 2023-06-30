Spurs, Tre Jones agree to two-year deal according to report

Jones' new deal is reportedly at $20 million.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs, and guard Tre Jones have agreed to a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Free agent G Tre Jones has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Last season, he played 68 games and averaged 12.9 points per game along with 6.6 assists and 45% field goal shooting.

Jones was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason but retaining him made sense for the current rebuild.

He proved to be a steady hand as the starting point guard last season and boasted one of the best NBA assist-to-turnover ratios at 6.6 assists to 1.6 turnovers per game.

In addition, Jones is familiar with the Spurs' system and increased his production on the court throughout last season.

He posted 13.8 points per game, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in December 2022 and wrapped up the season averaging 17.8 points per game, and 10.0 assists in April in five games played.

Among point guards in the NBA last season, he ranked 13th in offensive rebounding, 14th in steals, and 14th in assists. He also scored 20-plus points multiple times last season and recorded a triple-double twice last season against the Wolves (21 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) on April 8 and versus the Kings (17 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists) on April 2.

He also scored in double-figures in 11-straight games to close the 2022-23 season. Jones made it clear that he was excited to be back with a tweet as the news broke.

GSG!! — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) June 30, 2023

The NBA free agency is underway as teams can start negotiating deals with free-agent players. Those deals can become official on July 6.

The Spurs' other free agents include Sandro Mamukelashvili, Romeo Langford, and Gorgui Dieng.

Bobby Marks reported that San Antonio still has over $34 million in cap space to work with.

San Antonio can use the $5.2M Jones cap hold and still use the $34M in available cap space. https://t.co/JCz3xCdLrq — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 30, 2023