Keita Bates-Diop inks deal with Suns

According to a report, the Spurs' free agent has signed a deal with the Suns.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs free agent Keita Bates-Diop has inked a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Phoenix Suns.

Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The Suns added a solid player and got a big steal. He'll fit in seamlessly in Phoenix.

Bates-Diop is a versatile player with the ability to impact both ends of the floor. He posted 9.7 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 67 games played last season.

With the Suns, he'll have a strong shot at an NBA title, and a chance to see plenty of minutes on the floor.

The Suns also have signed former Spurs Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu.

Free agent forward Chimezie Metu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Free agent F Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Player option too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Recently, the Spurs made a qualifying offer to guard Tre Jones and a two-way qualifying offer to Julian Champagnie.

The Spurs have to spend $26 million to reach the cap floor according to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules. The new rules require each team to spend 90% of the salary cap by the first day of the regular season.

The NBA free agency has started and teams can start negotiating deals with free-agent players. Those deals can become official on July 6.

The Spurs could still spend money on other team free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Romeo Langford, and Gorgui Dieng.

