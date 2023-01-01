Texas News
Featured
- Ken Paxton's impeachment trial is taking Texas into uncharted waters
- The tipping point: What sparked the investigation into and the impeachment of Ken Paxton?
- Timeline: The legal woes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Track documents related to the Ken Paxton Senate impeachment trial
- Sen. Angela Paxton not on witness list in suspended AG's impeachment trial, Dallas Morning News reports
- From Collin County to Austin: Paxton's rise in politics that spans two decades
More Stories
- New Texas laws now in effect that could affect you and your family
- Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect
- 'Involved in a cover-up' | Uvalde mayor accuses DA of trying to block city's investigation into Robb mass shooting
- Texas students found vaping will immediately land in alternative education starting Friday
- Texas judge sides with City of Houston, declares 'Death Star' law unconstitutional
- ERCOT issues conservation notice for the sixth time in the last week
- Groups from Texas already in Florida ready to help with Hurricane Idalia
- ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Tuesday between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.