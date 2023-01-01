x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Texas News

It only takes 10 Republicans to save Ken Paxton. Will they?It only takes 10 Republicans to save Ken Paxton. Will they?
Paxton Impeachment Trial

It only takes 10 Republicans to save Ken Paxton. Will they?

Political experts join Y’all-itics to explain what Texans should be watching during the impeachment trial of suspended AG Paxton

Featured

More Stories

Local News

Sports

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out