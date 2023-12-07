Oddsmaker projects Spurs to finish last in SW Division

Are the Spurs shaping up to be the worst in their division?

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting divisional winners ahead of next season.

And despite adding the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama to the roster, the Spurs' odds of landing in the top spot in the Southwest Division are slim.

Oddsmaker Caesars Sportsbook is projecting the Spurs to finish last in their division next season. San Antonio's odds are set at a +3500 to capture the divisional title.

The favorite to win the division title is Memphis with +105 odds according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The lower odds for San Antonio may be short-changing the team.

First, Memphis will be without Ja Morant to start the season due to a league suspension for 25 games.

The Rockets are still in their rebuild and if the past is any indication, Houston hasn't put everything together on the court. Also, it'll take time for new coach Ime Udoka and the young players to develop chemistry and instill what he expects from them on the court.

So there are two teams that'll be in flux which could open the door for the Spurs to avoid finishing last.

As for San Antonio, Wembanyama will make a huge difference on both ends of the court as demonstrated at the Las Vegas Summer League, the young players got plenty of NBA experience last season, and some players could be making big leaps in their on-court development like Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Malaki Branham.

Also, some think the Spurs' 2022-23 record isn't indicative of what the team was capable of when fully healthy and not possibly attempting to race to the bottom of the league to up their NBA Draft Lottery odds.

Sure, the Spurs may not capture the Southwest Division with the Mavericks and Pelicans likely to be solid teams but these odds are not factoring in plenty of team upside from the Spurs next season.