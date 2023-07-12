Spurs win ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award for Uvalde, Texas service

The Spurs have been recognized for helping Uvalde heal in the wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have been awarded the 2023 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for their efforts in Uvalde, Texas following the mass school shooting in May 2022.

The aim of the award is to recognize a sports team that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

The award recognizes the Spurs' efforts to help the Uvalde community heal in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

After the tragedy, the Spurs formed the Sport for Healing Fund in partnership with the Texas professional sports community.

The Spurs also moved their annual Open Practice to Uvalde High School along with a community fair and youth basketball clinics throughout the day in Oct. 2022.

The team also has invested in safe spaces to heal including an elementary school playground and the Center for Comfort and Consults.

The Spurs staff has volunteered more than 700 hours in Uvalde to date, distributed more than 1,500 free tickets, donated sports equipment to youth basketball teams, and raised more than $1 million in funds committed to uplifting and supporting the community.

Also, guard Tre Jones awarded $25,000 to the Uvalde Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas.

The Spurs are more than deserving of the award and demonstrated the team's positive impact on the surrounding San Antonio communities like Uvalde.

Follow us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.