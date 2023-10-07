Victor Wembanyama sitting for the rest of Summer League, sources say

The San Antonio Spurs are shutting down their rookie sensation after a stellar second game in Las Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs number one pick Victor Wembanyama is done with Summer League, sources confirmed to KENS 5 on Monday.

The 19-year-old rookie sensation sat for the first two games in Sacramento, and after playing twice in Las Vegas San Antonio has seen enough to shut it down. The next time we'll see him play is probably the preseason in October.

He sat out of San Antonio's first two Summer League contests in Sacramento, but in Vegas the NBA planned marquee matchups against the second and third picks in this year's draft.

Wemby shot just 2-13 from the floor in his much-anticipated Vegas debut, but tallied 9 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists and showed his potential despite the poor shooting. The next game was a dominant performance where he put up 27 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks.

After that game the rookie indicated that it might be his last game in Vegas, saying he was looking forward to disappearing from the spotlight for the next month or two.

"This past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule," Wembanyama said. "I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm just glad it's over honestly. I just want to hoop, workout and lift."

Away from the paparazzi and pop stars he'll have plenty of opportunity to hone his craft and develop chemistry with his new teammates, many of whom traveled out to Vegas to watch the games and practice together. Even Gregg Popovich was in attendance, fresh off signing a new 5-year contract.

He finished Summer League with averages of 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game along with 30% three-point shooting and 40% shooting from the field.

The short stint in Las Vegas will allow Wembanyama to get ample rest ahead of the start of training camp and his rookie season.

With the French League Finals, NBA Draft 2023, NBA Con, adjusting to his new NBA life, and the Summer Games, it was mounting up on Wembanyama and the break is more than welcomed.

The Spurs do have two more scheduled games in Vegas with one more to be announced later.