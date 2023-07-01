Spurs re-sign Mamukelashvili to a one-year deal

The Georgian big man will reportedly stay in San Antonio on a contract worth $2 million.

SAN ANTONIO — Georgian center Sandro Mamukelashvili is staying in San Antonio.

According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mamukelashvili and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Free agent C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The Spurs acquired him after the Bucks waived him midseason, and Sandro played 19 games last season in San Antonio averaging 10.8 points per game (career-high) along with 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 34% shooting from the 3-point line.

He provides a big body in the paint to pair with Victor Wembanyama and his deal is team-friendly.

"Mamu" became an instant fan favorite and is a very skilled big man with crafty passing who can spread the floor with his perimeter shooting.

In the final game of the 2022-23 season, he posted a double-double with 11 rebounds and 27 points versus Dallas.

After the news broke, Mamukelashvili tweeted out several pictures of him as a child wearing a Spurs jersey.

San Antonio has been active since the start of the free agency period.

The team has re-signed guard Tre Jones, forward Julian Champagnie, and completed a three-team deal with Miami and Cleveland to land Cedi Osman, a second-round pick, and LaMar Stevens.

The Spurs also inked Victor Wembanyama to his rookie contract, but did see Keita Bates-Diop depart to the Suns in free agency.

The Spurs' remaining free agents include Dominick Barlow, Romeo Langford, and Gorgui Dieng.

Mamukelashvili sat down with KENS 5's Tom Petrini in May as he broke into the rotation in San Antonio for a wide-ranging interview. Gregg Popovich called him a good all-around basketball player, and that meant the world to the 23-year-old.

"I grew up a Pop fan you know? He's one of the basketball geniuses, such a big coach and such an unbelievable human being," he said. "You always heard about Pop and how he coached his team and how disciplined, he likes discipline, playing guys who will play hard. He hung banners here and never changed, he was always the same guy who just was so respected.

"Him saying stuff about me or him being my coach is already like a dream come true. But also him kind of saying I'm a good player just means a lot. That means I'm on the right path, and if I keep working and improving I can have a really good career, so him giving me high praise means the world to me and I'll just keep keep building on it and hopefully keep making him proud."

