He's back! Spurs announce team has signed center Dieng

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced that the team has signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced.

Dieng returns after playing for the Spurs on two 10-day contracts.

Dieng has appeared in 17 games with the Spurs this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 9.8 minutes.

He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signing two 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20.

The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio.

Adding Dieng provides the roster with more big-man depth after the team recently traded Jakob Poeltl to Toronto. In addition, he gives the young roster a veteran presence during games and in the locker room.