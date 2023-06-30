Forward Julian Champagnie re-signs with Spurs

According to a report, Champagnie is reportedly signing a four-year deal to stay in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Julian Champagnie is re-signing with the San Antonio Spurs via a four-year deal worth $12 million, with a team option in year four.

Free agent forward Julian Champagnie is finalizing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Champagnie agrees to a 4-year, $12M deal, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of @UNLTD_sports tell ESPN. Final year is a team option. He averaged 11 points ins final 15 games for Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Last season, Champagnie posted 9.7 points per game and shot 40% from the 3-point line through 17 games played.

The forward also scored in double-figures in five straight games to close the 2022-23 season, including back-to-back 24-point performances on April 6 and 8.

Recently, it was reported that Champagnie's offer from San Antonio was initially a two-way deal.

The undrafted Spurs forward will be playing for the Spurs Summer League teams in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

The Spurs' other free agents include Dominick Barlow, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Romeo Langford and Gorgui Dieng.

San Antonio has also re-signed guard Tre Jones, while Keita Bates-Diop has parted ways with the Spurs and signed with the Suns.

