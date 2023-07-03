It's a Silver and Black reunion! Several Spurs reunite for Tre Jones' wedding

Tre Jones celebrates his wedding with an assist from several Spurs teammates in attendance.

SAN ANTONIO — To say it was a day to remember for San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones would be an understatement.

Over the weekend the report that he and the Spurs have agreed to a two-year contract and to top the weekend off, he tied the knot with his long-time partner, Maddy Torres.

And if that wasn't enough, Jones got a special treat for his wedding day as several of his San Antonio current and former teammates showed up to take part in the festivities.

Attending the Jones' wedding were Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White (sporting a new bald look), assistant coach Darius Songalia, Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley, Jeremy Sochan, and Drew Eubanks.

That Spurs bond stays strong, doesn't it?

As for Jones' new deal with San Antonio, it is a reported two-year deal worth $20 million.

Talk about a night Jones, his wife, and his family will never forget!

