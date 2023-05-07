Spurs reportedly get Reggie Bullock, pick swap in three-team trade

Shams Charania reports that San Antonio will get the veteran guard and an unprotected 2030 first-round pick swap with Dallas as Grant Williams heads to the Mavs.

SAN ANTONIO — Veteran point guard Reggie Bullock is reportedly coming to San Antonio in a three-team trade, along with a first-round pick swap.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday night that the Spurs, Celtics, and Mavericks are in the process of finalizing a three-team trade that will send Grant Williams to Dallas, multiple second-round picks to Boston, and Bullock and an unprotected 2030 first-round pick swap from the Mavericks to the Spurs.

The 32-year-old Bullock is on an expiring contract worth $10.5 million this season. Last year he averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 38% from three on over 5 attempts per game. He played in 78 games for Dallas, and started in 55 of them.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did not mention San Antonio's involvement in the deal when the news broke, but initially reported that Boston would be getting three second-round picks in the deal: 2024, 2025, and 2028. It's unclear which of those picks San Antonio is sending out, but they have a war chest full of them. Dallas does not have a second-rounder in 2024 or 2028.

Woj later updated the compensation to say that Boston and Dallas would both receive two second-round picks.

San Antonio now has $12.5 million in cap space, according to Bobby Marks. It takes the Spurs over the salary floor of $122.418 million, which is the minimum the team had to spend on players this season.

The Spurs have 12 first-round picks through the 2030, and now three of them include pick swaps that give San Antonio the right to take another team's pick instead of their own if it's better. They'll have the right to do that for Atlanta's 2026 (Dejounte Murray trade), Boston's 2028 (Derrick White trade), and Dallas' 2030 (this trade).

It remains to be seen what role, if any, Bullock will have on the Spurs this season.