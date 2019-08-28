SAN ANTONIO — Arriving just in time for us to start dreaming of fall weather, the Friday night lights (or, for some, Thursday night lights) will finally be turning back on this week as Week 1 of Texas high school football gets underway.

More than a dozen local football stadiums – including Lehnhoff, Dub Farris and Gustafson-Northside – are going to be packed with screaming fans, community spirit and love for the game this season. But do you know where the stadium you're going to is?

To go along with our KENS 5 football preview extravaganza, we've compiled a map pin-pointing all the local high school stadiums so that you can arrive in plenty of time for kickoff on Game Day!

DISTRICT 26-6A PREVIEW: Judson solid pick to repeat as champ of S.A. area's toughest district

DISTRICT 27-6A PREVIEW: Reagan picked to return to throne room after finishing second last two seasons

DISTRICT 28-6A PREVIEW: Brandeis, defending champ O'Connor top picks in Northside ISD league

DISTRICT 12-5A / DI PREVIEW: Seguin looking to build on last year's playoff season

DISTRICT 13-5A / DI PREVIEW: Wagner heavy favorite to repeat as league champ

DISTRICT 14-5A / DI PREVIEW: Harlan, Southwest top picks in league that includes Laredo, Eagle Pass schools

DISTRICT 14-5A / DII PREVIEW: Defending champ Kerrville Tivy expected to win title again

DISTRICT 15-5A / DII PREVIEW: State power Calallen picked to win fifth straight district title

TAPPS DI / DISTRICT 3 PREVIEW: Antonian, Central Catholic working to narrow gap against Houston-area teams

TAPPS DII / DISTRICT 4 PREVIEW: Defending champ Holy Cross favorite again