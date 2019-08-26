Predicting the District 12-5A / Division I race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Dripping Springs (1,871): Tigers are 31-6 in last three seasons.

2. Austin LBJ (1,989): Jaguars return eight offensive starters from last year's playoff team.

3. Seguin (2,064): Coach Travis Bush has Matadors moving in right direction.

4. Austin McCallum (1,764): Knights made playoffs in first season under coach Tom Gammerdinger.

5. Austin North East (1,262): Formerly named Reagan, North East missed the playoffs for second year in a row.

6. Austin Crockett (1,484): Cougars missed playoffs last year after making cut in 2017.

7. Austin Navarro (1,695): Formerly known as Austin Lanier, Navarro hasn't had a winning season since 2004.

8. Austin Travis (1,412): Rebels tumbled to 0-10 last year and extended their string of losing seasons to five.

Preseason Offensive MVP: McCallum QB Cole Davis, senior

Preseason Defensive MVP: Dripping Springs LB Jakob Joy, senior

Here is a breakdown on Seguin, the only San Antonio-area team in District 12-5A / Division I:

3. SEGUIN MATADORS

Seguin quarterback Jhalen Mickles, on the go against longtime rival New Braunfels last season, passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 422 yards and four more scores.

Dan Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Travis Bush, 11-20 in three seasons at Seguin

2018 records: 7-4 overall, 6-1 in District 12-5A / Division I (three-way tie for first)

Last playoff appearance: 2018, lost to Georgetown 21-6 in 5A Division I bidistrict

Starters returning (O/D): 5/4

Players to watch: OL Josh Avalos, senior; DE Chance Brewster, senior; OL Daniel Gonzalez, junior; DE Chanse Hernandez, senior; WR Dravan McKnight, junior; QB Jhalen Mickles, senior; K Garrett Stiles, junior; QB/WR Clark Ullrich, sophomore; RB Marques Washington, junior; RB Tavawn Williams, senior

Season opener: at Antonian, Aug. 30

District 12-5A / Division I opener: vs. Austin Northeast, Sept. 20, Nelson Field

Outlook: After going 2-8 in each of their first two seasons under coach Travis Bush, the Seguin Matadors ended two streaks last year that had weighed them down for more than a decade. Seguin made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and snapped a string of 11 losing seasons. The Matadors lost some key players to graduation, but the return of senior quarterback Jhalen Mickles should help them stay in the playoff hunt. A dual threat, Mickles passed for 510 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 422 yards and four more TDs last year. Senior running back Tavawn Williams, the district's 100-meter champion in track, will take some of the pressure off Mickles with his big-play ability. Williams rushed for 302 yards and three TDs last season. Mickles and Williams will operate behind a line anchored by seniors Josh Avalos and Daniel Gonzalez. The defense will be led by senior ends Chance Brewster and Chanse Hernandez. Brewster had 41 tackles and four sacks last year, and Hernandez finished with 18 stops and 3.5 sacks. Another player who could contribute to the defense is junior Marques Washington, who returns kicks.

