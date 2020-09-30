2020 HS Football Preview: 5A District 13 D-I | Brackenridge hopes to make Willie Hall's last year coaching a memorable one

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Brackenridge Eagles

Head coach: Willie Hall, 143-124 in 25 seasons

Last year's record: 7-4

Playoff results: Lost 17-14 to Southwest in first round

First game: Sam Houston, October 2

We cannot believe this is the last time we will see Willie Hall roam the sidelines at Brackenridge. He leaves an indelible mark on the San Antonio and Texas high school football scene. The Eagles are hoping to send Hall off with a district title and it is very possible with some of the players he has returning in 2020. We should see these kids flying all over the field with the tremendous speed at skill positions.

Head coach: Wendell Harris, first year

Last year's record: 6-5

Playoff results: Lost to Harlan 49-7 in first round

First game: Edison, October 1

The Bulldogs are going to be a tough bunch in 2020. With seven returners on offense and eight returners on defense, the experience is there. If you’ve lived in San Antonio long enough, you know the last name Korrodi. Quarterback Jacob Korrodi leads a great group of players, including running back Matthew Salazar who will find himself in a ton of Friday Night Football highlights.

Head coach: Jesse Monreal, 8-22 in three seasons

Last year's record: 1-9

First game: @ Burbank, October 1

A young group from 2019 just got a bit older for Coach Monreal’s team. Life in the trenches should be just fine, but success will depend on second-year starting quarterback Brandon Gonzales.

Head coach: Chris Castillo, first year

Last year's record: 1-9

First game: Kennedy, October 10

Coach Castillo is hoping to see some progress in year two. There are only five returning starters on offense, but running back D’Marrion Gonzales, quarterback Jacob Gutierrez and wide receiver Jamarion Clark give the Owls some stability.

Head coach: Edward Cardenas, 11-29 in three seasons

Last year's record: 3-7

First game: @ Lanier, October 1

Can this be the first year since 2009 Jefferson gets a winning record? The defense has tons of talent, so they will be able to keep the Mustangs in most games. Running back Ryan Villarreal will be a huge player for the offense after rushing for more than 1,000 yards last season.

Head coach: Benjamin Benavides, 1-19 in two seasons

Last year's record: 0-10

First game: Memorial, October 2

Coach Benavides has had no problem playing younger dudes en route to rebuilding this program. The team still might be one year away after watching a slew of sophomores take the field in 2019. Kennedy does return a total of 16 starters, which is the most in the district.

Head coach: Don Gatian, 104-123 in 22 seasons

Last year's record: 4-6

First game: Jefferson, October 1

Lanier will be right there for a playoff spot in 2020 as a handful of three-year starters play for the Voks. Former linebacker-turned-quarterback Fabian Maciel is a special talent who can do some damage on the turf.

Head coach: Kemmie Lewis, 10-31 in four seasons

Last year's record: 2-8

First game: @ Kennedy, October 2

Kemmie Lewis has to be happy his guys are back in this district. They never should have been put in District 14, but that is a conversation for another day. Memorial was the talk of the town in 2017 and they are hoping to rekindle those vibes after realignment. They will have a new quarterback under center, but most of the wide receivers and starting running back are seniors, so that should be an easier transition to make.

Head coach: Quincy Stewart (first year)

Last year's record: 3-7

First game: Brackenridge, October 2

Arguably the best uniforms in all of San Antonio. Not really relevant in a preseason write-up, but a pertinent point, nonetheless. Former NFL player Quincy Stewart attacks his first year at Sam Houston with only nine returning starters. Despite the lack of experience, running backs Faiszon Reese and Ronald Wilson will do some work with their speed. Very interested to see how Stewart utilizes his speed in 2020.

PREDICTION

Brackenridge Burbank Memorial Sam Houston Lanier Jefferson Highlands Edison Kennedy

5A Players to Watch (No particular order)

Landeon Eades (DL, Boerne Champion)

Reed Cantrell (TE, Boerne Champion)

Fisher Middleton (RB, Kerrville Tivy)

Caleb Camarillo (RB, Southside)

Micah Young (LB, Southside)

Andre Mitchell (RB, Southwest)

Naythan Pena (LB, Southwest Legacy)

Faiszon Reese (RB, Sam Houston)

Matthew Salazar (RB, Burbank)

Itler Mbula (DB, Jefferson)

Carlos Camardo (DB, Brackenridge)

Simeon Woodard (DB, Vets Memorial)

JC Solitaire (RB, Vets Memorial)

Marques Washington (RB, Seguin)

Caden Holt (LB, Canyon)

Stephen Garza (LB, Harlandale)