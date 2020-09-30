2020 HS Football Preview: 5A District 14 D-I | Southside, Southwest, and Southwest Legacy to compete for district title

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Southside Cardinals

Head coach: Ricky Lock, 40-26 in six seasons

Last year's record: 7-4

Playoff results: Lost 59-14 to Sharyland Pioneer in first round

First game: @ Rockport Fulton, October 2

The Cardinals are the favorites in District 14 entering the 2020 season. They are moving into a more geographically-friendly district, which is going to help immensely. It also does not hurt to have Caleb Camarillo and Micah Young returning, both all-state selections in 2019. Camarillo tallied almost 1,800 total yards with 18 touchdowns. Young racked up 170-plus tackles with eight sacks.

Head coach: Alejandro Franco, first year

Last year's record: 6-6

Playoff results: Lost to Corpus Christi Miller 56-6 in second round

First game: @ Floresville, October 2

Coach Matt Elliott retired last year after a 71-25 career at Southwest

Former defensive coordinator Alejandro Franco takes over for coach Elliott after a very successful tenure with the Dragons. It was a bit of a down year in 2019 for Southwest, but they should be right there with Southside competing for a district championship. The Dragons return 15 players, with running back Andre Mitchell the biggest name in the bunch. He scored 15 touchdowns last season.

Head coach: John Tarvin, 6-14 in two seasons

Last year's record: 6-4

First game: Lost to Victoria East 28-23 on September 25

Coach Tarvin saw great progress last season after the program launched its first varsity season in 2018 without recording a victory. The young kids from two years ago are growing up, and that experience should pay dividends in 2020.

Other teams in the division:

Eagle Pass Winn

Rio Grande City

Laredo Cigarroa

Laredo Martin

PREDICTION

Southside Southwest Southwest Legacy Rio Grande City Eagle Pass Winn Laredo Martin Laredo Cigarroa

5A Players to Watch (No particular order)