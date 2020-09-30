2020 HS Football Preview: 5A District 14 D-I | Southside, Southwest, and Southwest Legacy to compete for district title

SAN ANTONIO —
Southside Cardinals
- Head coach: Ricky Lock, 40-26 in six seasons
- Last year's record: 7-4
- Playoff results: Lost 59-14 to Sharyland Pioneer in first round
- First game: @ Rockport Fulton, October 2
The Cardinals are the favorites in District 14 entering the 2020 season. They are moving into a more geographically-friendly district, which is going to help immensely. It also does not hurt to have Caleb Camarillo and Micah Young returning, both all-state selections in 2019. Camarillo tallied almost 1,800 total yards with 18 touchdowns. Young racked up 170-plus tackles with eight sacks.
- Head coach: Alejandro Franco, first year
- Last year's record: 6-6
- Playoff results: Lost to Corpus Christi Miller 56-6 in second round
- First game: @ Floresville, October 2
- Coach Matt Elliott retired last year after a 71-25 career at Southwest
Former defensive coordinator Alejandro Franco takes over for coach Elliott after a very successful tenure with the Dragons. It was a bit of a down year in 2019 for Southwest, but they should be right there with Southside competing for a district championship. The Dragons return 15 players, with running back Andre Mitchell the biggest name in the bunch. He scored 15 touchdowns last season.
- Head coach: John Tarvin, 6-14 in two seasons
- Last year's record: 6-4
- First game: Lost to Victoria East 28-23 on September 25
Coach Tarvin saw great progress last season after the program launched its first varsity season in 2018 without recording a victory. The young kids from two years ago are growing up, and that experience should pay dividends in 2020.
Other teams in the division:
- Eagle Pass Winn
- Rio Grande City
- Laredo Cigarroa
- Laredo Martin
PREDICTION
- Southside
- Southwest
- Southwest Legacy
- Rio Grande City
- Eagle Pass Winn
- Laredo Martin
- Laredo Cigarroa
5A Players to Watch (No particular order)
- Landeon Eades (DL, Boerne Champion)
- Reed Cantrell (TE, Boerne Champion)
- Fisher Middleton (RB, Kerrville Tivy)
- Caleb Camarillo (RB, Southside)
- Micah Young (LB, Southside)
- Andre Mitchell (RB, Southwest)
- Naythan Pena (LB, Southwest Legacy)
- Faiszon Reese (RB, Sam Houston)
- Matthew Salazar (RB, Burbank)
- Itler Mbula (DB, Jefferson)
- Carlos Camardo (DB, Brackenridge)
- Simeon Woodard (DB, Vets Memorial)
- JC Solitaire (RB, Vets Memorial)
- Marques Washington (RB, Seguin)
- Caden Holt (LB, Canyon)
- Stephen Garza (LB, Harlandale)