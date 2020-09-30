2020 HS Football Preview: 5A District 12 D-I | Vets Memorial, Seguin look to return to playoffs

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Harlandale Indians

Head coach: Albert Torres, 12-20 in three seasons

Last year's record: 5-6

Playoff results: Lost to Wagner 62-0 in first round

First game: Kyle Lehman, October 23

The Indians have a tough task ahead of them with the move into this district. Linebacker Stephen Garza is a dominant force on defense racking up 126 tackles in 2019. Junior quarterback Joseph Rodriguez gets called into a bigger role as he played wide receiver and running back last season. They should be in the mix for another playoff spot, but it’s going to be a battle.

Head coach: Carl Klann (Led Cowboys from 2003-2012)

Last year's record: 0-10

First game: @ Buda Johnson, October 23

With Coach Uzzell moving on, it’s now Carl Klann making his return to McCollum who has a successful history. In fact, the last time this program had a winning season was back in 2011 going 8-3. The team has 14 starters returning and they get some key pieces back after losing a few players to injury early in 2019.

Head coach: Joe Lepsis, 4-16 in two seasons

Last year's record: 0-10

First game: Won 28-7 @ Medina Valley on September 25

Just like McCollum, Canyon is coming off a season without seeing a win, but the Cougars are ready to make some noise in 2020. Linebacker and UTSA commit Caden Holt is one of 10 returning defenders. We should see some low scoring games from Canyon. As long as the offense can do its part, this will be an intriguing bunch to follow.

Head coach: Richard Mendoza, 17-7 in two seasons

Last year's record: 9-3

Playoff results: Lost to Veterans Memorial Corpus Christi 29-23 in second round

First game: @ Del Rio, October 2

Vets Memorial lost players to the likes of UTEP, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Cal Poly. So, the Patriots need to replenish talent on the field, but there are still some studs flying around. One of the most impressive players on the first is three-year starting defensive back Simeon Woodard. He’s holding offers from an array of Division I schools, including UIW. Keep an eye on running back JC Solitaire who had an impressive sophomore campaign.

Head coach: Travis Bush, 16-26 in four seasons

Last year's record: 5-6

Playoff results: Lost to Hutto 35-27 in the first round

First game: Beat Bastrop Cedar Creek 48-2 on September 25

The Matadors are looking to make the playoffs for the third time in as many years. Running back Marques Washington is so much fun to watch. The 5-foot 8-inch tailback tallied more than 1,500 yards of total offense with 19 touchdowns. The program has 15 returning starters, so we expect to see Seguin in the postseason once again.

Other teams in the division:

Buda Johnson

Dripping Springs

Kyle Lehman

PREDICTION

Vets Memorial Dripping Springs Seguin Canyon Kyle Lehman Harlandale McCollum Buda Johnson

5A Players to Watch (No particular order)

Landeon Eades (DL, Boerne Champion)

Reed Cantrell (TE, Boerne Champion)

Fisher Middleton (RB, Kerrville Tivy)

Caleb Camarillo (RB, Southside)

Micah Young (LB, Southside)

Andre Mitchell (RB, Southwest)

Naythan Pena (LB, Southwest Legacy)

Faiszon Reese (RB, Sam Houston)

Matthew Salazar (RB, Burbank)

Itler Mbula (DB, Jefferson)

Carlos Camardo (DB, Brackenridge)

Simeon Woodard (DB, Vets Memorial)

JC Solitaire (RB, Vets Memorial)

Marques Washington (RB, Seguin)

Caden Holt (LB, Canyon)

Stephen Garza (LB, Harlandale)