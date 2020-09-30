2020 HS Football Preview: 5A District 15 D-II | Boerne Champion clear favorite after historic 2019

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season. Boerne won four playoff games last year.

SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Heights Mules

Head coach: Ron Rittimann, first year

Last year's record: 3-7

First game: Churchill, October 1

It’s Rittimann’s first season as the AD and head coach in Alamo Heights after several years at Johnson.

The news surprised a bunch of us, but what a get for Alamo Heights to snag Ron Rittimann from Johnson. The Mules had a rare down year in 2019, but we don’t expect that trend to last long. There are definitely more questions on the offensive side of the ball, but we are really interested to see quarterback Chase Christianson get some more time this year. He stands six-foot-four at roughly 215 pounds.

Head coach: Keith Kaiser, 63-23 in seven seasons

Last year's record: 13-2

Playoff results: Won four games before falling to Marshall 55-21 in state semifinal

First game: MacArthur, October 2

The Chargers are coming off a historic season in 2019 and will still be a problem in the district for most opponents. Quarterback Luke Boyers is at TCU starting his baseball career and Bowen Floyd is at Utah State, so losing that kind of talent hurts, but the beef up front is intimidating. Coach Kaiser is really confident with life in the trenches and when that is figured out -- the game is a lot easier. Defensive lineman Landon Eades has an offer from UIW and will be a big contributor up front, as well.

Head coach: Andrew Rohrs, 17-25 in four seasons

Last year's record: 2-8

First game: Lost 48-25 @ Antonian Prep on September 25

The district had a shake up this season, a few teams were moved out, but Floresville is the one program joining the party. Quarterback is a big question mark entering the season, meaning running back Dareion Murphy needs to step up significantly in 2020.

Head coach: David Jones, 71-28 in eight seasons

Last year's record: 10-2

Playoff results: Lost 53-35 to Calallen in second round

First game: lost 14-0 @ Dripping Springs on September 25

The Antlers are always a stingy opponent. Even though there are only nine returning starters, it is hard to imagine the program won’t reload, to some degree. With quarterback Trapper Pannell off to Sam Houston State, that leaves some question marks with a team that put up points like crazy in 2019. Coleson Abel, Jack Patterson and Hayden Poe all recorded 75-plus tackles last season.

Head coach: Todd Moebes, second year

Last year's record: 6-5

Playoff results: Lost 24-14 to Pflugerville Weiss in first round

First game: Lost to Buda Johnson 31-22 on September 25

Quarterback Jackie Edwards could be the best player in the district. He is a matchup nightmare recording 800-plus passing yards and 600-plus rushing yards last season. Points will not be an issue for the Lions returning seven guys on that side of the ball. We just wonder what the defense can do?

Head coach: Lee Crisp, second year

Last year's record: 5-6

Playoff results: Lost to Brenham 35-28 in second round

First game: Lost 28-7 to New Braunfels Canyon on September 25

This is a fairly inexperienced district this season and Medina Valley is no different returning eight starters (four on each side of the ball). All-district offensive lineman Jared Laque will help a change at quarterback.

PREDICTION

Boerne Champion Kerrville Tivy Lockhart Alamo Heights Medina Valley Floresville

5A Players to Watch (No particular order)

Landeon Eades (DL, Boerne Champion)

Reed Cantrell (TE, Boerne Champion)

Fisher Middleton (RB, Kerrville Tivy)

Caleb Camarillo (RB, Southside)

Micah Young (LB, Southside)

Andre Mitchell (RB, Southwest)

Naythan Pena (LB, Southwest Legacy)

Faiszon Reese (RB, Sam Houston)

Matthew Salazar (RB, Burbank)

Itler Mbula (DB, Jefferson)

Carlos Camardo (DB, Brackenridge)

Simeon Woodard (DB, Vets Memorial)

JC Solitaire (RB, Vets Memorial)

Marques Washington (RB, Seguin)

Caden Holt (LB, Canyon)

Stephen Garza (LB, Harlandale)