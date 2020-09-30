2020 HS football preview: 6A District 28 | Reagan, Brandeis look poised to build on last year

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — Brandeis Broncos

Head coach: David Branscom, 31-7 in three seasons

Last year's record: 13-1

Playoff results: Won three games before losing 6A quarterfinal 42-14 to eventual champion Austin Westlake

First game: Harlan, October 3

One of the most puzzling moves in the UIL realignment was sending Brandeis out of the Northside district. That’s a whole discussion for another day, but the Broncos should be the favorites to win the district against a new cast of characters. There are tons of quarterback questions with the departure of Jordan Battles, but the team still has great talent including UTSA safety commit Jalen Rainey, Prairie View A&M offensive lineman commit Angel Lopez and electric playmaker Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez.

Head coach: Ron Harris, 31-25 in five seasons

Last year's record: 4-6

First game: @ Alamo Heights, October 1

The Chargers have some quarterback questions, but they return six starters on that side of the ball to ease the transition into a new era. Expect a lot of ground and pound with a stable of formidable running backs.

Head coach: J.L. Geist, second season

Last year's record: 2-8

First game: New Braunfels Canyon, October 2

J.L. Geist enters his second year as head coach of the Cougars. Clark joins Brandeis in the realignment change. The program has six returners on offense and five returners on defense. Even though the experience is still there, we might have to wait one more year to see these young guys blossom with more games under their belt.

Head coach: Mark Soto, first year

Last year's record: 6-5

Playoff results: Lost to Brandeis 42-28 in first round

First game: O'Connor, October 1

Soto replaces Ron Rittimann, who took the head coach and AD job at Alamo Heights

Let’s see how Johnson looks with a new head coach at the helm. Soto comes into a pretty good situation with Air Force quarterback commit Ty Reasoner entering his senior season. Two-way player Shane Johnson is also a name to look out for as he is game-changer on both sides of the ball. The Jags should also look pretty good in the trenches to compete for a district title.

Head coach: Danny Kloza, 24-76 in ten seasons

Last year's record: 2-8

First game: Marshall, October 2

Head coach Danny Kloza is one of our favorite coaches in the area. He is a cancer survivor with a remarkable story.

Depth is a bit of an issue for the Volunteers. Expect to hear the name Taj Telesford a lot when watching LEE games. The athlete will play running back and linebacker.

Head coach: Kevin Hirst, first year

Last year's record: 1-9

First game: @ Boerne Champion, October 2

Hirst was promoted to the top job after coach Ben Cook was charged with a domestic assault.

MacArthur had a 1-9 record last year, but if you go through the 2019 box scores, they really pushed a lot of its opponents to the end of games. The Brahmas are not expected to make any noise, but if they can turn some of those close losses from one year ago into wins, they might surprise a lot of people.

Head coach: Blaine Pederson, 22-13 in three seasons

Last year's record: 9-3

Playoff results: Lost to Lake Travis 49-21 in second round

First game: Smithson Valley, October 2

Head coach Blaine Pederson did one heck of a job last season helping his guys complete an undefeated district schedule after losing a lot of talent. We are all very interested to see R.J. Kyle’s move from running back to quarterback. The Mavericks will have a new QB for the third straight season, but tons of talent at the skill positions. They will have a good chance to compete for another district championship.

Head coach: Lyndon Hamilton, 24-12 in three seasons

Last year's record: 6-6

Playoff results: Lost to Judson 49-20 in second round

First game: Schertz Cibolo Steele, October 3

We are going to learn a lot about Reagan after the first game against Steele. Former quarterback Travis Sthele is off to Texas to play baseball, but Lance Lorenz got some valuable playing experience last season and that should bode well for the Rattlers returning seven offensive starters. Sophomore Carson Green rushed for 1,700 yards as a freshman and could turn out to be one of the best prospects in San Antonio after another big year. As long as the defense holds up with some new faces, Reagan could make some serious noise in 2020.

Head coach: Matt Carroll, 27-44 in seven seasons

Last year's record: 9-2

Playoff results: Lost to Brennan 35-13 in first round

First game: East Central, October 2

It is going to be so hard to replace Rashod Owens. The running back tormented teams last season and is now with Oklahoma State. The Rough Riders still have seven starters returning on offense and six players returning on defense. With Owens gone, some other experienced players might shine in 2020 and Roosevelt will compete for a playoff spot.

PREDICTION

Reagan Brandeis Johnson Madison Roosevelt Churchill MacArthur LEE Clark

6A Players to Watch (No particular order)

Donovan Dreighton (Safety, Brennan)

Wyatt Begeal (QB, Steele)

Jalen Rainey (Safety, Brandeis)

Pryce Yates (DE, Reagan)

Stayton Ankrom (WR, Reagan)

Carson Green (RB, Reagan)

De'Anthony Lewis (RB, Judson)

Kamron Scott (OL, Judson)

Robert Rigsby (OL, Judson)

Kannon Willliams (QB, Harlan)

Max DiDomenico (QB, Clemens)

L.J. Butler (RB, Wagner)

Ty Reasoner (QB, Johnson)

John Locke (WR, O'Connor)