Real-time updates: 7 million global coronavirus cases, 400,000 deaths

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — These are the facts:

There have been at least 75,616 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,836 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 7:40 p.m. on June 8, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 50,439 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,333 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 7 p.m. on June 8. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Tuesday, June 9

5:42 a.m.

You or someone you know looking for a job during the pandemic? Here are some options.

Monday, June 8

8:40 p.m.

There have been at least 75,616 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,836 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 7:40 p.m. on June 8, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 50,439 Texans have recovered from the virus.

7:00 p.m.

Metro Health reported that an additional 22 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Monday, bringing the total to 3,333. Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported; the local death toll remains at 78. In all, 2,077 county residents have recovered from the virus.

4:01 p.m.

IKEA Live Oak has now reopened for in-store shopping after closing more than two months ago. The furniture mega-store closed to in-store shopping back on March 18. The store did offer curbside pickup for some of that time since then. On Monday, IKEA had a post on its website announcing that the store is now open for customers to come inside. The company said it would follow guidance from health officials.

2:58 p.m.

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain.

1:20 p.m.

The University of Texas at Austin will require all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks on campus next fall to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Interim Dean Jay Hartzell announced Monday.

12:37 p.m.

Texas hit a record high for people with COVID-19 in hospitals, according to new data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. As of June 8, there are 1,935 patients in Texas hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. The previous high was set on June 8.

11:38 a.m.

Comal County has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 121.

The cases include three New Braunfels residents in their 30's, 40's and 50's and a north-side Canyon Lake resident in their 50's. All are home-isolating.

The county also confirmed three recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 97, and two patients discharged from the hospital. With seven deaths, the county now has 17 active COVID-19 cases, two of them are hospitalized.

As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

3,668 tests conducted

121 positive cases

3,404 negative tests

143 tests still pending

Of the 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

62 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

16 from north of Canyon Lake

13 from the Bulverde area

7 from eastern Comal County

6 from south of Canyon Lake

5 from the Spring Branch area

3 from Garden Ridge

3 from central Comal County

3 from southwest Comal County

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

1 from Schertz

Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

8:00 a.m.

The United States has reported a total of 1,942,363 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as of Monday morning. There have also been 110,514 deaths in the U.S. related to coronavirus, according to John's Hopkins University.

6:30 a.m.

Travis County has seen a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases ovre the last week. The percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Travis County exceeds the percentage of new tests, indicating positive cases continue to increase.

5:42 a.m.

Thousands of high school and middle school athletes are expected to return to greater San Antonio campuses Monday for the start of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts and sport-specific instruction.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk