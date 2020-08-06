Real-time updates: 7 million global coronavirus cases, 400,000 deaths

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

These are the facts:

There have been at least 74,978 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,830 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 7, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 49,758 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,311 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 7 p.m. on June 7. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Monday, June 8

5:42 a.m.

Thousands of high school and middle school athletes are expected to return to greater San Antonio campuses Monday for the start of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts and sport-specific instruction.

Sunday, June 7

11:00 p.m.

The confirmed global death toll from coronavirus reached at least 400,000 on Sunday, and at least 7 million people have been infected by the virus according to Johns Hopkins University.

7:00 p.m.

The City of San Antonio reported that an additional 21 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Sunday, June 7, bringing the total to 3,311 . Meanwhile, no new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, the local death toll remains at 78.

4:15 p.m.

It appears some Americans are using dangerous methods to protect themselves from the coronavirus— including gargling bleach or other cleaning products.

The CDC shared results Friday from an online survey conducted in May that asked 502 adult U.S. residents about their cleaning and disinfecting practices.

4:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m.

The protests and marches across the country have sparked concerns about possible spikes in coronavirus infections.

Read more: Officials urge George Floyd protesters to get tested for coronavirus

8:25 a.m.

The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

7:37 a.m.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is saying thank you to blood donors in a big way; blood donors will receive free coronavirus antibody testing.

5:15 a.m.

One of the most at-risk group for COVID-19 are our elderly loved ones. Here are some tips for keeping engaged with elderly loved ones during this time.

Making care packages of handwritten notes with words of encouragement, Vitamin-C, paper products, cleaning products, and comfort foods (the more nutritious, the better!)

Organize window walks with your local community to stop by seniors' homes and wave or hold up signs outside.

Hold regular video calls on Zoom/FaceTime/Skype, but make sure to send an easy-to-follow instruction guide ahead of the call or talk through how to use the software over the phone

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk