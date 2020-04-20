SAN ANTONIO — The rules on wearing masks or face coverings in public in San Antonio go into effect Monday.

On Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced San Antonio is now mandating that all residents 10 years of age and older wear a cloth face covering in public places where social distancing is difficult or not possible.

Also starting Monday, local businesses will be required to “provide face coverings and training for appropriate use to employees” in workspaces where people are in close proximity.

The city also says that while bandannas, handkerchiefs and scarfs can be used to cover one's face, "it is strongly recommended" that residents don't purchase hospital-grade masks that are vital for healthcare workers and first responders.

City leaders say there are 1,015 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of Sunday. A total of 39 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 296 people have recovered.

