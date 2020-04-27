AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to discuss opening the state of Texas gradually based on the rate of spread of COVID-19.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Abbott is expected reveal his specific plans for reopening the economy.

"There are some pockets in Texas that don't have the adequate downward trajectory," Abbott said on Friday in regards to the rate of spread. "The hope is when our open business order goes into effect, those counties will be corralled."

Abbott also said every industry that is not yet operational is being intensely looked at by doctors as part of his strike force to open the state. Because businesses won't be opened in the same ways and at the same times, he plans to continue making announcements as appropriate.

As far as dates go, Abbott has said that he's looking at the first few days of May to start the re-open process. His current statewide essential-services-only order ends at the end of April.

There have been at least 24,631 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 648 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, April 27, according to Texas HHS.

