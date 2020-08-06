x
IKEA Live Oak reopens for in-store shopping

The furniture mega-store closed to in-store shopping back on March 18.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP/ Getty Images
The logo of IKEA is pictured outside Europe's biggest Ikea store in Kungens Kurva, south-west of Stockholm on March 30, 2016. (PHOTO: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP/ Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO — IKEA Live Oak has now reopened for in-store shopping after closing more than two months ago.

The furniture mega-store closed to in-store shopping back on March 18. The store did offer curbside pickup for some of that time since then.

On Monday, IKEA had a post on its website announcing that the store is now open for customers to come inside. The company said it would follow guidance from health officials.

"We have now re-opened for customer instore shopping!

We are open and excited to start welcoming back customers. We are doing it thoughtfully and under the guidance from state and local authorities and information provided by the CDC. To learn more about what to expect and how to prepare for your visit, please visit our FAQ page."

