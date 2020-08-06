IKEA Live Oak reopens for in-store shopping

The furniture mega-store closed to in-store shopping back on March 18.

SAN ANTONIO — IKEA Live Oak has now reopened for in-store shopping after closing more than two months ago.

The furniture mega-store closed to in-store shopping back on March 18. The store did offer curbside pickup for some of that time since then.

On Monday, IKEA had a post on its website announcing that the store is now open for customers to come inside. The company said it would follow guidance from health officials.

"We have now re-opened for customer instore shopping!