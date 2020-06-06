Real-time updates: COVID-19 cases see biggest daily jump for June in San Antonio

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have been at least 71,613 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,788 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 5, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 47,865 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,143 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 7 p.m. on June 7. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Saturday, June 6

5:30 a.m.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are a total of 6,759,2210 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. There have been a total of 395,331 deaths related to coronavirus.

In Texas, there have been 1,209,187 people tested, with 71,613 cases reported, 1,788 fatalities, and 47,865 recoveries.

An estimated 21,960 cases are still active.

Friday, June 5

7 p.m.

Newly updated figures from Metro Health indicate a jump of 125 in the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections in the metro, amounting to the biggest daily increase so far in June and bringing the total to 3,143. No new deaths were reported by the city; the death roll remains at 78.

4 p.m.

State health officials say there are now at least 71,613 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, an increase of nearly 1,700 from Thursday. The death toll from coronavirus-related complications in the state has risen to 1,788.

3:30 p.m.

CVS has added a few dozen additional sites where Texans can be tested for the virus for free, including several San Antonio stores. Find them on this list.

2:30 p.m.

Topgolf announced that they will reopen their San Antonio location on June 8 with several new safety precautions due to coronavirus.

Company officials say they have installed new dividers between their outdoor hitting bays, which will be cleaned after every group along with golf balls, clubs, and game screens.

11:00 a.m.

Comal County officials confirmed four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 117.

"Two cases are New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 30s, and two are south side Canyon Lake residents in their 50s," officials said.

9:50 a.m.

Officials with Seguin ISD have announced that a Seguin High School coach tested positive for coronavirus.

The coach is currently self-quarantining for 14 days at home. After not feeling well on June 3, the coach was tested the same day and received the results the next day.

On May 31, coaches met with a group of five student-athletes at the high school where physical distancing was practiced. All involved have been notified.

Scheduled strength and conditioning activities for student-athletes will be pushed back for at least two weeks.

More information can be found here.

7:40 a.m.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic. The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies.

4:30 a.m.

As of 4:30 a.m., there are a total of 6,658,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 391,571 people have died from coronavirus.

