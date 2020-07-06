Real-time updates: 147 new coronavirus cases reported Saturday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest headlines and updates about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have been at least 73,553 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,819 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 6, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 48,895 Texans have recovered from the virus.

City and county leaders say there are 3,290 confirmed positive cases in Bexar County as of 7 p.m. on June 6. A total of 78 people have died from the coronavirus in the county.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians are being asked to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEXAR COUNTY:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

Sunday, June 7

8:25 a.m.

The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

7:37 a.m.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is saying thank you to blood donors in a big way; blood donors will receive free coronavirus antibody testing.

5:15 a.m.

One of the most at-risk group for COVID-19 are our elderly loved ones. Here are some tips for keeping engaged with elderly loved ones during this time.

Making care packages of handwritten notes with words of encouragement, Vitamin-C, paper products, cleaning products, and comfort foods (the more nutritious, the better!)

Organize window walks with your local community to stop by seniors' homes and wave or hold up signs outside.

Hold regular video calls on Zoom/FaceTime/Skype, but make sure to send an easy-to-follow instruction guide ahead of the call or talk through how to use the software over the phone

Saturday, June 6

7:13 p.m.

Metro Health reported an additional 147 cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Bexar County to 3,290. No new deaths were reported; there have been a total of 78 fatalities from the virus. Meanwhile, 1,961 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

4:30 p.m.

There have been at least 73,553 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,819 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 4:00 p.m. on June 6, according to Texas HHS. It is estimated that 48,895 Texans have recovered from the virus.

1:04 p.m.

Aquatica San Antonio reopened to guests on Saturday with a new reservation system that provides access to the park's wave pool, lazy river, rides, and slides.

Park President Byron Surrett said it will help manage crowd size to ensure that guests can have a fun day out with their family while staying safe.

9:14 a.m.

As rallies continue across San Antonio and the rest of the United States in the wake of the George Floyd killing, protesters are balancing the fight for racial justice with the coronavirus' spread. Protesters in many cities have filled the streets, with most demonstrators wearing masks - but images show some have not.

Read more here: Protesters balance fight for racial justice with coronavirus' spread

8:05 a.m.

Travis County health officials have seen a sharp increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases over the past seven days. With 440 new positive cases reported from Saturday, May 30 through Friday, June 5, the number represents the biggest seven-day increase in positive cases since the outbreak began.

7:20 a.m.

The World Health Organization broadened its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic. it is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops.

5:30 a.m.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are a total of 6,759,2210 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide. There have been a total of 395,331 deaths related to coronavirus.

In Texas, there have been 1,209,187 people tested, with 71,613 cases reported, 1,788 fatalities, and 47,865 recoveries.

An estimated 21,960 cases are still active.

