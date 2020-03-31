SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic is causing many people to lose their jobs, particularly in the hospitality and retail industries.

But, there are still several companies hiring due to increased demand for their services.

Below is a list of places that have put out the call for people to apply. Please check individual postings and websites for update recruiting information.

Retail companies hiring:

7-Eleven

Search current openings

Amazon

Search jobs in Texas

CVSHealth

Search jobs in Texas

Dollar General

Search openings in retail, distribution, and fleet

Dollar Tree

Search openings in stores and logistics

Family Dollar

Search openings in stores and logistics

Target

Search openings in Texas

Walgreens

Search openings in Texas

Walmart

Search current openings

Grocery stores hiring:

H-E-B

Search current openings

Costco

Search openings in Texas

Sam’s Club

Search current openings

Delivery services hiring:

Postmates

How to join the fleet

UberEats

Deliver with Uber

Instacart

Become a shopper

DoorDash

Become a dasher

Favor

Become a runner

Grubhub

Drive for Grubhub

Food service hiring

Pizza Hut

Search current openings

Domino’s

Search supply chain and store jobs

Papa John’s

Search current openings

McDonald’s

Search jobs in Texas

Resources:

Texas Workforce Commission, COVID-19

The Texas Workforce Commission has a resource page for anyone whose employment has been affected by the pandemic. There is an additional resources page for the unemployed here.

Work in Texas

This is a TWC site that allows job seekers to search for openings.

More stories from KENS5.com: