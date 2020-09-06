Two Comal County H-E-B stores report employee cases of coronavirus

All Partners at these locations have been notified and the stores have been cleaned and sanitized.

SAN ANTONIO — Two H-E-B stores in Comal County have reported employee cases of coronavirus.

According to the H-E-B Newsroom, a partner at the store located at 1655 W State Highway 46 New Braunfels tested positive for coronavirus. The partner was last in the store on June 8.

The day before, an employee who works at the 20725 Highway 46 Sping Branch location, was reported to have coronavirus. The employee was last in the store on June 7.

All Partners at these locations have been notified and the stores have been cleaned and sanitized.