San Antonio receives $12 million to address COVID-19 among vulnerable populations

These funds are Emergency Service Grants and have been made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

SAN ANTONIO — More than $13 million will be distributed in San Antonio and Bexar County to address coronavirus among vulnerable populations.

According to a release from the office of Will Hurd (R), U.S. Representative for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas, San Antonio will receive $12,950,577 and Bexar County will receive $1,859,901.

The grants will be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic among individuals and families who are homeless are receiving homeless assistance. The funds will also support additional homeless assistance and homeless prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.