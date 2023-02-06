A new Manu Ginobili mural pops up in San Antonio

There's a new mural in San Antonio featuring a Spurs legend.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans have another Silver and Black mural to add to their team mural bingo cards and this one features a team legend.

A new Manu Ginobili mural, created by San Antonio artist Roger Maximo, is ready for fans to flock to it. It features Ginobili looking fierce on the court in his white Spurs jersey.

Maximo, a graduate of Texas State University, has done murals in San Antonio and in Austin.

"I’m most known for my murals in Austin and San Antonio, TX. I specialize in portraits and realism but love to collaborate with my clients to bring their ideas to life," said Maximo in an interview with Voyage Austin. "My murals tend to stand out due to my colorful palette and use of color choice. I use mostly spray paint but will often incorporate other paint mediums if necessary."

Maximo not only has done a mural featuring Ginobili but shared how he's done a private mural for a friend's gym in McQueeny, Texas featuring another Spurs legend: Tim Duncan.

"In a league of my own. Tim Duncan for my friend’s gym," Maximo shared on his Instagram.

The new Ginobili mural just adds to the multitude of Spurs-themed murals dotting San Antonio.

There's a Jeremy Sochan mural, made by San Antonio's own artist Nik Soupè, at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant in San Antonio and you can even find a Victor Wembanyama mural there as well.

All over San Antonio, you can find murals of Tony Parker, George Gervin, Gregg Popovich, and other team legends.

Even Doug McDermott and Blake Wesley have murals in the city.

You can visit the new Ginobili mural at SipIt at 3667 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201, and will make for a perfect addition to your Spurs mural photo collection.