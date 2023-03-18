LOOK: A Victor Wembanyama mural in a Spurs jersey pops up in San Antonio

One local San Antonio artist is hoping to see Wembanyama with the Spurs next season.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio artist Nik Soupe is making sure the basketball gods hear his plea to see the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft land with the San Antonio Spurs.

French basketball phenom, Victor Wembanyama, is joining the popular Spurs mural at San Antonio's Rudy's Seafood located on the city's Southside.

Soupè's mural depicts Wembanyama in a Spurs jersey with his name splashed all around him.

"At 7'3" ish rocking offense and defense!! He's looking to be a solid franchise player!! What are your thoughts? Think he'll be wearing a Spurs jersey?," posted Soupe on his Instagram page.

The Spurs currently own one of the worst records in the NBA (18-52) which means they could win the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and secure the right to pick Wembanyama No. 1 in the draft.

Wembanyama joins other Spurs at the popular mural along with Tre Jones, Blake Wesley, Jeremy Sochan, and team legends like George Gervin, David Robinson, and Tim Duncan.

Of course, some Spurs fans may think this mural is a bit too premature and hope it does not jinx the team's chances at securing the No. 1 pick in the draft.

You can visit the new mural at Rudy's Seafood located at 4122 S. Flores St., 78214.