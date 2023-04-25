Spurs' Jeremy Sochan's San Antonio mural gets a Fiesta upgrade

Sochan's mural gets into the Fiesta San Antonio spirit.

SAN ANTONIO — In October 2022, San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan got his first mural in San Antonio at the popular Silver and Black mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant on San Antonio's South Side,

The mural was made by San Antonio's own artist Nik Soupè, who has been painting murals for the restaurant for years and created the first Sochan mural.

It featured the young Spur in his black team jersey and nothing more.

However, Sochan got his mural upgraded recently and just in time for Fiesta Week 2023.

Soupe created a new mural featuring Sochan in last season's Fiesta-themed City Edition jersey with his name, jersey number, and the team name splashed across the mural also in the Fiesta spirit.

Not a bad upgrade for sure!

The mural adds to the many Soupe has done for the restaurant over the years.

At the location are murals of Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Gregg Popovich, and other team legends and players throughout San Antonio.

Even Doug McDermott and Blake Wesley have murals at Rudy's.

And if that isn't enough, Soupe also painted a Victor Wembanyama mural even though the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft isn't even in the league nor a Spur.

You can visit the new Sochan mural at 4122 S Flores St, 78214, and will make for a perfect photo opportunity with Fiesta San Antonio underway.