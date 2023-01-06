New Spurs dog park aims to serve not just pets but the entire community

The new dog park is a treat not just for pets but for the owners too.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs recently opened a new park at La Cantera but before you think it is "The Rock'' practice facility for Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, or Devin Vassell, this one's for you and your four-legged friends.

The appropriately named Coyote Dog Park at La Cantera is now open.

It is a 7.5-acre dog park maintained by Spurs Sports & Entertainment for all pets, owners, and the community to enjoy.

It is a safe space for pets to run, jump, and meet new friends and is adjacent to "The Rock" at La Cantera complex, set to open soon.

"The vision for this dog park was to create a fun, clean, and safe space for our neighbors and their pets to enjoy. Its proximity to the larger park at The Rock at La Cantera, as well as the Frost Plaza, will allow a seamless flow between all of these shared community spaces," said Spurs Sports & Entertainment's Lucy Kaneb. "We see this dog park as fostering engagement and familiarity between neighbors and promoting a healthy appreciation for the outdoors."

The new dog park is a treat not just for pets but for the owners too.

For the community and pet owners, it features walking trails, picnic tables, seating areas, and open spaces.

Pets will receive the red-carpet treatment from the Spurs with special park features designed just for them.

"The amenities include a dog agility course, walking trails, seating areas, dog wash stations, and play mounds," said Keneb. "There are designated large and small dog (17 inches and under) areas so there is a place for dogs of all sizes to play safely."

The walking trails at the park link to the existing Leon Creek Trail System and nearby La Cantera Town Center. That makes for great, long walks for pets and owners to enjoy and get in some outdoor exercise.

"Beyond the dog park itself, owners can use the picnic tables at the site as well," Kaneb said. "With the park within walking distance of The Rock at La Cantera’s future amenities, such as the Frost Plaza, pet owners will have a chance to enjoy the community event programming that will be offered at the plaza once it opens later this year."

It's certainly an exciting time for the Spurs and the city of San Antonio.

Not only did the team win the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery to secure the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft but off the court, the park will serve as a place for all fans and pets to cheer on the Spurs now and into the start of the new season.

The dog park is open daily at 5815 North Loop 1604 West, 78257. Its official grand opening will be set for a future date.