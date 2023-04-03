LOOK: Spurs' Doug McDermott gets his own San Antonio mural

Add McDermott to the popular South Side mural.

SAN ANTONIO — Add another San Antonio Spurs player who got his very own San Antonio mural.

Added to the popular Spurs mural at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant on San Antonio's South Side, local artist Nik Soupe revealed a new Doug McDermott mural.

The mural features McDermott surrounded by his jersey No. 17 with the team name surrounding it.

"Because I don't think [Doug McDermott[ gets enough credit always tricky painting multiple texture," Soupe posted on Instagram.

The mural adds to the many Soupe has done for the restaurant over the years.At the location are murals of Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Gregg Popovich, and other team legends and players throughout San Antonio. Even rookies Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley have murals at Rudy's.

And if that isn't enough, Soupe painted a Victor Wembanyama mural even though the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft isn't even in the league nor a Spur.

This new Spurs mural shows how much the team is embedded into the fiber of the city.

Aside from this location, San Antonio is dotted with murals dedicated to the Silver and Black.

You can visit the new Jones mural at 4122 S Flores St, 78214.

What do you think about the new mural? Do you have any personal photos of the many Spurs murals in San Antonio? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5, and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

