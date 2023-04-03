Spurs announce NERD Focus as team's official energy drink partner

The energy drink company was founded by a UTSA student in 2006.

SAN ANTONIO — A popular energy drink created in San Antonio is now an official partner of the San Antonio Spurs and the AT&T Center.

The Spurs announced NERD Focus as the official energy drink partner of the Spurs and the AT&T Center.

And what makes this partnership extra special is that the drink was created at the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2006.

The drink will now be sold throughout the AT&T Center at all in-arena events. Fans will also get to visit the newly branded NERD Focus Drink MKT that is open at Section 122 and features the latest NERD flavors.

NERD built its early following through distribution across Texas college and university campuses. The drink has distinguished itself from competitors in the energy drink field with its proprietary formula that the company says relies on smarter and safer ingredients to support mental acuity and focus.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with a cutting-edge brand like NERD Focus that aligns with our organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Rooted in San Antonio, both the Spurs and NERD represent the potential for growth and success on a global scale. We’re excited to see how their superior product will ignite the fan experience at Spurs games and all AT&T Center events for many seasons to come.”

“As a brand that was founded in San Antonio, Texas, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with the San Antonio Spurs. To be the Official Energy Drink of a world-class organization in the same city where “The Original Think Drink” was formulated is just awesome!” says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, “We have a lot of loyal NERD Focus consuming Spurs fans in San Antonio. We’re really proud to be able to announce this partnership.”

Fans of the energy drink can look forward to seeing many NERD in-game promotions, activations and free merchandise and apparel giveaways next Spurs season. The partnership will also include various TV and arena branding signage displays as well as a NERD presence on the Spurs social media accounts.

