Aldridge played with the Spurs from 2015-21.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge announced on social media he has retired from basketball.

Aldridge posted a message on Twitter announcing that his basketball career is done thanking family, and friends and taking a page out of NFL legend Tom Brady's retirement announcement.

In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) March 31, 2023

Aldridge played for the Spurs from 2015-21.

He is arguably the biggest free agent name the Spurs signed and would finish his six-season career in San Antonio with 19.5 points per game, and eight rebounds per game. He'd also become an NBA All-Star as a Spur in 2019.

He guided the Spurs to four playoff appearances from 2016-19.

On March 25, 2021, Aldridge reached a contract buyout agreement with the Spurs and would ultimately sign with the Nets.

"He's been a great teammate. No problem there," San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich said when the team parted with Aldridge. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and the club. When an opportunity arises, that'll be up to management, his agent and that sort of thing, and we'll all move forward."

Aldridge was active in the San Antonio community and thanked the team when he exited.

Five years of unforgettable memories....Thank you, San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/tRscfpnZax — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) March 25, 2021