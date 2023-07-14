Cool! Fan creates a custom Spurs' Victor Wembanyama action figure

Wembanyama gets the action figure treatment complete with a breakfast taco accessory.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans are getting creative to celebrate rookie Victor Wembanyama's arrival.

For example, San Antonio artist Nik Soupe painted a mural of Wembanyama on the Southside.

Local coffee shop Mudslingers created "The Alien" drink in honor of Wembanyama and fans are creating their own Wembanyama-inspired tee shirts and merchandise.

And now one fan has taken it to another level and created a custom Wembanyama action figure.

San Antonio's Evan Henson recently shared his custom Wembanyama figure work on social media. The figure has the 19-year-old basketball phenom in a Spurs fiesta city edition jersey and with a breakfast taco wrapped in foil!

Impressive!

His Wembanyama action figure isn't the only Spurs-related custom figure he's created.

Henson has a Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, and a Coyote custom figure.

"Wemby fever" is taking hold on not just San Antonio but across the NBA and the globe.

His NBA Summer League debut versus the Hornets was a hot ticket with prices set at over $1,000 on the secondary-ticket market.

Also, his games helped the NBA set viewing records and Spurs tickets are selling fast ahead of next season.

