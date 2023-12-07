Spurs' Wembanyama announced as face of 'Barcode' sports drink

Wembanyama is teaming up with Barcode co-founder and Wizards player, Kyle Kuzma.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been named the face of a new health drink co-created by Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, "Barcode."

Kuzma announced Wembanyama partnering with the drink on social media and is excited for what is ahead.

"As co-founder of Barcode, I would like to formally welcome my little BIG brother Wemby as the face of Barcode!!! Excited for you fam! Let’s disrupt the game," Kuzma said.

Wembanyama is excited and shared his thoughts on joining Kuzma's business.

"Can’t wait to work and put Barcode on TOP," he said.

Barcode is described as "next-generation hydration" for everyday performance. It is plant-based and is also touted to help with mood, immunity, recovery, and performance according to the company.

“It was a no-brainer to choose Barcode to partner with,” Wembanyama said to People.com.

Joining Barcode will likely be the first of many sponsorships Wembanyama will join as his NBA career begins.

He is considered a generational talent and it goes without saying that many companies will want him on board to promote their products.

Aside from teaming up with Barcode, Wembanyama also is a partner with Nike.

