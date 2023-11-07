Spurs' Wembanyama powers NBA Summer League 2023 as the most-watched on ESPN networks

The "Wemby effect" is strong!

SAN ANTONIO — Here's more proof of the impact San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is having on the NBA.

ESPN announced that Wembanyama's Summer League showcase was the most-watched opening weekend ever on ESPN networks with an average of 456,000 viewers.

Also, ESPN shared that opening weekend, along with the announcement of the NBA In-Season Tournament and the first-ever NBA Con, also delivered record social and digital engagement with 300 million video views across @NBA social and the NBA App and the most unique visitors ever in the NBA App during the offseason (Friday and Sunday).

That's the power of the "Wemby effect".

After a less-than-exciting performance versus the Hornets in his NBA debut, Wembanyama put on a show in his final Las Vegas game with a 27-point, 12-rebound performance.

Ticket sales for his Las Vegas games were a hot item.

His debut game sold out and tickets on the secondary market were upwards of $1,000.

The team has shut down the 19-year-old for the remainder of the Summer League but that won't put a damper for his rookie season.

This excitement will certainly transfer to his NBA regular-season debut as his game will likely must-see television and a hot ticket for both his home and away games.

Season tickets are selling fast and fans in San Antonio lined up at the AT&T Center to get their seats ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"Wemby fever" is here to stay and his return to the court will be highly anticipated not just in San Antonio but across the globe.