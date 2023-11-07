x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Spurs

Spurs' Wembanyama powers NBA Summer League 2023 as the most-watched on ESPN networks

The "Wemby effect" is strong!

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — Here's more proof of the impact San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is having on the NBA.

ESPN announced that Wembanyama's Summer League showcase was the most-watched opening weekend ever on ESPN networks with an average of 456,000 viewers.  

Also, ESPN shared that opening weekend, along with the announcement of the NBA In-Season Tournament and the first-ever NBA Con, also delivered record social and digital engagement with 300 million video views across @NBA social and the NBA App and the most unique visitors ever in the NBA App during the offseason (Friday and Sunday).

That's the power of the "Wemby effect".

Credit: NBA
Credit: NBA

After a less-than-exciting performance versus the Hornets in his NBA debut, Wembanyama put on a show in his final Las Vegas game with a 27-point, 12-rebound performance.

Ticket sales for his Las Vegas games were a hot item.

His debut game sold out and tickets on the secondary market were upwards of $1,000.

Related Articles

The team has shut down the 19-year-old for the remainder of the Summer League but that won't put a damper for his rookie season.

This excitement will certainly transfer to his NBA regular-season debut as his game will likely must-see television and a hot ticket for both his home and away games.

Season tickets are selling fast and fans in San Antonio lined up at the AT&T Center to get their seats ahead of the 2022-23 season.

More Videos

"Wemby fever" is here to stay and his return to the court will be highly anticipated not just in San Antonio but across the globe.

Follow us on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out