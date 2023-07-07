NBA Commissioner applauds Wembanyama's media handling of the Spears incident

“At 7-foot-4, he’s going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is," NBA's Adam Silver said.

SAN ANTONIO — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama handled the unusual incident between his security and Britney Spears and the media circus that ensued in Las Vegas "incredibly well."

“I think the media has covered him in an intense way, but that’s part of being in the NBA and certainly comes with being the No. 1 pick,” Silver told The New York Post.

“At 7-foot-4, he’s going to get attention no matter what he does and no matter where he is, and I think he’s handling it incredibly well,” he said.

Spears alleged that Spurs security slapped her as she attempted to ask Wembanyama to give her an autograph.

After a Las Vegas Police Department investigation into the allegation, Spurs security was cleared of any wrongdoing and noted that in the video of the incident Spears hit herself.

Wembanyama spoke about the incident saying he didn't know it was Spears.

Despite being cleared, and given an apology by Spurs security after the incident, Spears continues to ask for a public apology from Wembanyama, the Spurs, or security.

“Honestly, the league depends on the media coverage,” Silver said. “He’ll adjust to it as time goes on. Based on the time I’ve spent with him, I think he’s up to it.”

Silver also expressed his confidence in the Spurs to help Wembanyama's NBA adjustment.

“I have tremendous confidence in the San Antonio Spurs and the Players Association, who also continue to work with him,” Silver said.

The Spurs rookie wrapped up his time at the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League after two games.