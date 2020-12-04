SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 13,352 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 273 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, according to Johns Hopkins University.

City leaders say there are 723 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 11; 232 of them are "community-transmission" cases while 263 were caused by close contact with another patient. Twenty-seven people in the county have died.

Governor Abbott issued an executive order telling people to stay home unless working in an "essential service" or doing an activity deemed essential. Here is what that means.

Saturday, April 11

9:15 p.m.

The Governor's Mansion in Austin lit up blue Saturday night in honor of healthcare workers on the frontlines against the coronavirus in Texas.

“Their sacrifice and hard work cannot be overstated,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “They play a crucial role in ensuring their fellow Texans have the care and support they need during this challenging time.”

6:15 p.m.

Local leaders reported 58 more confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus in Bexar County in a daily update, bringing the total to 723 in the metro. The death toll also rose to 27, including two more residents from Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation who have passed away after a recent outbreak.

Meanwhile, the number of those recovered shot up, from 92 on Friday to 119 on Saturday, according to Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“We are doing the right thing, and we are doing it together," he said during the update. "Don’t give up on staying home and staying safe. We are making a difference—a huge difference.”

6:05 p.m.

For the second time in as many days, a Bexar County inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. County authorities say the affected individual tested for the virus after developing a fever.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the inmate "was housed in a unit where there is minimal face-to-face contact" with others, as well as "physical barriers." According to officials, others who work in the same unit face a low risk of contracting the coronavirus.

5:50 p.m.

Officials in Kendall County report an 11th confirmed case of the coronavirus in the community, a travel-related diagnosis affecting a Boerne resident. The City of Boerne has six of the county's positive cases, while one is in Fair Oaks Ranch and another four live in rural areas.

5:30 p.m.

The number of worldwide deaths from the coronavirus reaches 107,000 while the number of infections surpasses 1.7 million.

3 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott announced he will temporarily loosen regulations on physicians-in-training to help fortify the healthcare workforce on the frontlines against COVID-19.

11:03 a.m.

Val Verde County authorities have confirmed their tenth case of COVID-19 in the county, said to be community spread related. The patient has been quarantined and undergoing treatment for the past ten days. The individual is stable and recovering well. Four of the previous COVID-19 cases in our county have recovered.

7 a.m.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 501,000 around 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 18,000 deaths in the U.S. and 29,000 recoveries.

Worldwide there were more than 1.7 million confirmed cases with more than 103,500 deaths and 382,000 recoveries.

6:53 a.m.

The National Institutes of Health is looking for 10,000 volunteers to participate in a study to learn how much the new coronavirus has spread undetected in the United States. Researchers will collect and analyze blood samples of the volunteers, who haven't tested positive with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

