SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Administration has confirmed that an inmate from the Adult Detention Center has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the first inmate to test positive for coronavirus at the jail.

According to a press release sent from the BCSO Friday morning, the administration became aware of the positive case Thursday night.

On Thursday, the inmate reported feeling shortness of breath and was found to have a fever over 100°. Because the inmate displayed symptoms consistent with coronavirus, the inmate was tested and placed in a negative pressure cell.

The inmate has been in BCSO custody since March 11 for a misdemeanor family violence charge.

At this time it is unclear how the inmate contracted the illness. however, because of the positive test result, two living units at the jail have been placed on lockdown while inmates undergo medical observation.

Currently, the inmates housed in these units are not displaying coronavirus-related symptoms, but tests are being requested for all inmates housed in these units.

To further the spread of coronavirus, the entire inmate population of around 3,000 inmates will be wearing surgical masks at all times. Additionally, time restrictions will be placed in the dayroom in an effort to practice healthy distancing practices.

The spokesperson stated that all of the areas the inmate had contact with have been fully sanitized and disinfected. Inmates that are housed in the affected living units will continue to be monitored for any changes in health.

Meanwhile, deputies who worked int he living units the inmate was housed in are believed to be at low risk of contracting coronavirus due to limited interaction with the inmate.

Additionally, a BCSO dispatcher, who had been placed on leave, has tested positive. The dispatcher has been at home self-monitoring since March 31, after a family member was reportedly feeling sick, prior to testing for coronavirus. The dispatcher's case is believed to be one of close-contact transmission.

To date, a total of 5 BCSO employees have tested positive for coronavirus, three Detention Deputies, one Video Visitation civilian employee, and one Public Safety Communications Dispatcher.