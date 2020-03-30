SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg again urged residents to follow the city's Stay Home, Work Safe order during a news conference on Sunday evening.

“The community spread shows exactly why it’s so crucial for everyone to stay at home,” he said, noting that 11 of the 157 confirmed coronavirus patients in Bexar County are currently on ventilators.

At least 55 of the cases are due to community spread.

“This is a clear call for vigilance," the mayor added.

Nirenberg said that if businesses deemed essential remain open, they must clean regularly, provide cleaning supplies and keep everyone six feet apart. He also emphasized that congregating in parks is not allowed, calling it a violation of the law “and an affront to those working on the front lines of this battle.”

On Saturday, the mayor said playgrounds and basketball courts in the city would be temporarily off-limits, as part of the latest measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The mayor said that so far, 670 violations of the order have been reported to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers have observed 476 violations, but haven't issued any citations yet because, so far, everyone has complied with individual requests to stop violating the order.

Nirenberg said that if you would like to report a violation of the order, you should call SAPD's non-emergency number at 210-207-SAPD.

“Stay home whenever possible," he said. "And keep our community healthy."

