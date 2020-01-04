SAN ANTONIO — As we work to combat the spread of coronavirus, many grocery stores are working out ways to protect the most vulnerable.

The elderly and immunocompromised are at high-risk of getting sick from COVID-19. So, in an effort to ensure their safety, while making sure they have access to the things they need, some stores are introducing select windows of time in which only seniors are allowed to shop.

Here's a look at what is being done:

WALMART

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older, which will start one hour before stores open. Checking IDs is at the store's discretion.

COSTCO

Costco has also added a third day of special shopping hours just for seniors and people with physical impairments. Initially, Costco was offering the 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. hours on Tuesday and Thursday, but it has now added Wednesday to the list.

WHOLE FOODS

All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

H-E-B

H-E-B is not offering specific hours for seniors like other stores, but has partnered with Favor to deliver groceries to seniors' homes.

TARGET

Target is cutting store hours, dedicating weekly time for elderly and vulnerable shoppers. The retailer will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General is designating the first hour of service daily to senior shoppers.

BIG LOTS

Big Lots Stores are reserving first hour of each day for senior citizens and "those most vulnerable to this virus."