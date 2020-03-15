SAN ANTONIO — Many school districts are providing meals to students while campuses are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Some of the districts are starting meal service Monday and others are starting Tuesday. Also, some of them require the children under 18 be present for the meal pickup. Please check with each district on the particular rules.

Here is a list of districts offering meals with links to their websites:

Alamo Heights ISD is offering meals from March 16-20

Boerne ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

Edgewood ISD is offering meals from March 17-20.

Judson ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

Medina Valley ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

New Braunfels ISD is offering meals from March 17-20.

NEISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

San Antonio ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

Schertz-Cibolo-University City ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

South San Antonio ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

Southside ISD is offering meals from March 16-20.

Southwest ISD if offering meals throughout March 17-20.

