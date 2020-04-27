These are the facts:

There have been at least 24,631 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 648 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on Sunday, April 26, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,254 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 26. A total of 43 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 531 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Sunday, April 26

9:30 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced that one more BCSO Deputy, one Aramark employee, and two additional Bexar County jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus.

They say that they have begun testing every employee and inmate in the jail. This comes the day after 21 inmates in the same housing unit tested positive for coronavirus.

"Mitigation efforts in the jail are ongoing and include daily sanitation and in high traffic areas sanitation protocols are conducted 3 times daily," BCSO said in a release. "Additionally, surgical masks for inmates are replaced daily and deputies who work in the jail are utilizing personal protective equipment."

7:45 p.m.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar Co. Judge Nelson Wolff praised San Antonians' social distancing efforts during a news conference Sunday, but also warned people to stay on guard.

"We are not through with this and the virus is not through with us," Nirenberg said.

Click here for a full breakdown of Sunday's news conference.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 23 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,254. No new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, so the local death toll stands at 43. In all, 531 county residents have recovered from the virus.

2:15 p.m.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the nation’s governors are rightfully feeling impatient about getting financial help from Congress during the coronavirus outbreak and insists the aid will come.

The California Democrat tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that governors “should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number” in the next congressional relief package. Pelosi has already pledged to provide them billions in aid.

12:30 p.m.

Texas' economy is taking a catastrophic hit — and hundreds of thousands of Texans are out of work — as officials shutter businesses and limit some establishment's operations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But while Texans' optimism about the state's economy has fallen, they largely support those measures, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

12:15 p.m.

There have been at least 24,631 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 648 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on Sunday, April 26, according to Texas HHS. A total of 10,763 people have recovered from coronavirus in Texas.

7:27 a.m.

China reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the 11th straight day.

The country also confirmed 11 more cases, raising its total to 82,827. Five of the new cases were in Heilongjiang province, a northeastern border area with Russia that has seen a surge in infections. Another was in Guangdong province, a manufacturing and tech region bordering Hong Kong in the south.

The other five were imported from overseas. China has identified 1,634 imported cases in all.

