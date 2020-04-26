SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 23,773 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 623 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on Saturday, April 25, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,231 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:15 p.m. on April 24. A total of 43 people have died related to the coronavirus, and 497 people have recovered.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy is already underway. He also announced that schools will stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Per city orders, most San Antonians now have to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Saturday, April 25

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reports the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the metro is up to 1,231, an increase of 36 from Friday. No new deaths were reported, but officials did say the number of total official recoveries from the virus jumped from 383 on Friday to 497 on Saturday. That amounts to a 30% jump in one day.

4:15 p.m.

Hays County officials report one new confirmed case of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases there to 149. One resident has died, and four are currently hospitalized. Meanwhile, a total of 71 have recovered from the virus.

1:30 p.m.

H-E-B confirms that another employee has tested positive for coronavirus. The partner that tested positive worked at The Market at Stone Oak location (23635 Wilderness Oak) and was last in the store on April 18, 2020.

For more information, visit H-E-B's website here.

1:05 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control has updated its official list of coronavirus symptoms, which can range from mild to severe.

New symptoms include:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Previously, the only official symptoms of coronavirus were fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC updated their original symptom "shortness of breath" to "shortness of breath or difficulty breathing."

12:00 p.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office Administration announced that they will begin testing all inmates and employees for coronavirus starting today.

7:45 a.m.

South Padre Island has reopened with limitations in place.

In a press release sent out Saturday morning, it was stressed that everyone must continue to follow the CDC's guidelines to "minimize the spread of the coronavirus."

6:00 a.m.

There were more than 900,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States by Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 51,000 deaths in the U.S., with 96,000 recoveries and over 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk