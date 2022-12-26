Spurs game at AT&T Center delayed due to 'potential security threat'

Security wasn't letting fans into the arena and traffic was backed up outside, so tipoff was pushed back a half hour. BCSO confirmed they were working an incident.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs delayed the start of Monday night's game against the Jazz due to what the team called a "potential security threat." BCSO was also on the scene closing some street entrances to the AT&T Center.

Security wasn't letting fans into the arena and traffic was backed up outside, so tipoff was pushed back around half an hour to 7:40 p.m. from the original 7 p.m. tipoff time.

Security started to let fans back into the building just before 7. BCSO confirmed they were working the incident, but the nature of the incident wasn't immediately clear.

"The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently working an incident at the AT&T Center," BCSO said.

Houston Street from N Walters Street to AT&T Center Pkwy and East Commerce Street at Coca-Cola Pl was shutdown around 7:15 p.m. Vehicles were only able to enter AT&T Center Pkwy at gates D, E, and F.

By the start of the new tipoff time at 7:40 p.m. all the roads were back open.

"We apologize to all of our fans who experienced delays entering the AT&T Center this evening. The safety of our guests is always of utmost importance. We're pleased tonight's issue has been resolved. Thank you for patience, we hope you enjoy the game," RC Buford, CEO for SS&E said.

This is a developing story.

